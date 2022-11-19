Sweet Spot
Take a Fun Ride to the Love Zone with #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly
Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!
It’s the weekend and our excitement is off the roof! It is another time to ease the stress that came with the week and we’ve got just the right thing for you. It’s everything sweet you can think about.
From love stories to unique wedding features, perfect inspirations and eye-catching videos be ready to have a thrilling weekend! We are about to take the BellaNaija Weddings fam on a fun ride. So, fasten your seatbelts and take this ride with us by clicking on the title links for more on each story.
Cheers to a fabulous weekend!
From Friends To Lovers and Now, Forever! Enjoy Tolu & Kunle’s Yoruba Trad
Tola & Martins Took Legal Steps To Say “I Do”! See How Their Sweet Love Came To Be
Tolu & Adim’s Pre-wedding Photos will Certainly Brighten Your Day!
Your Ticket to #Themaloneswedding22! Antoinette and Craig met While Catching Flights
Add a Modern Twist to Your Traditional Wedding with this Beauty Look
Would You Rock Your Yoruba Trad Without Gele? Check Out This Beauty Inspo!
Want that Striking Bridal Glow? This Beauty Look is For You!
It’s Premium Beauty Rush with This Bride & Her Girls – Enjoy the Video
This Groom’s Reaction to His Bride’s First Look Is Priceless! Enjoy the Video
She Said Yes! This Surprise Proposal Will Make You Beam