Take a Fun Ride to the Love Zone with #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s the weekend and our excitement is off the roof! It is another time to ease the stress that came with the week and we’ve got just the right thing for you. It’s everything sweet you can think about.

From love stories to unique wedding features, perfect inspirations and eye-catching videos be ready to have a thrilling weekend! We are about to take the BellaNaija Weddings fam on a fun ride. So, fasten your seatbelts and take this ride with us by clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

From Friends To Lovers and Now, Forever! Enjoy Tolu & Kunle’s Yoruba Trad

Fill Your Day With all The Love From Tolu & Kunle’s White Wedding

Tola & Martins Took Legal Steps To Say “I Do”! See How Their Sweet Love Came To Be

From Study Buddies to Life Buddies – See How Aja & Rich’s Love Journey Began

Tolu & Adim’s Pre-wedding Photos will Certainly Brighten Your Day!

 

Your Ticket to #Themaloneswedding22! Antoinette and Craig met While Catching Flights

Blend Luxury With Style on Your Edo Trad With This Beauty Look

