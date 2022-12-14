Ini Dima-Okojie talks the relatability of Showmax’s “Flawsome,” her character’s essence & views on women’s empowerment

In the Showmax original series, “Flawsome,” Ini Dima-Okojie gives a fantastic performance as Ramat.

Ramat has a seemingly perfect marriage, a perfect middle-class life, and a great career, but her reality is something else. Her sex life with her husband, Uduak, is cold, and she is unable to conceive after years of trying. Ramat and Uduak’s only baby is the NGO they created as young lovers fresh out of NYSC. In the years since she has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the fight against human trafficking and child labour.

In an exclusive interview with the award-winning actress, Ini shares her excitement for the role and her views on women’s empowerment.

So what was your first reaction when you read the script?

Honestly, I called Tola Odunsi, and I just wanted to talk about my character for hours because I was like, “Tola, you’re crazy. This is different.” I like how women are portrayed differently in the show because a lot of shows here are about women who want to get married or are 30 and not married. You know what I mean? But this just shows women in such a different and real way, and I really love that. Tola was like, “Oya Ini calm down, calm down. They are rewriting some things.” So I just had a lot of notes, but I loved the direction of the entire show.

How would you break down the first season in one sentence?

An exciting, crazy hell of a ride

What was the experience like working with Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja, and Enado Odigie?

Ini: I couldn’t wait for it because I’m really close to Sharon. I love Bisola. I hadn’t met Enado properly, but we had seen each other at events. So for her, I’m like, “Okay, we’ll feel her out and see what that’s like.” I couldn’t wait to experience Bisola because she’s such a big personality. So it was really good. We really bounced ideas off each other, and trust me, shooting was like long days and long nights, so it was exciting to be with people you enjoy being around.Everything felt natural, and I believe we all played together to make each other better.

What’s your view on the popular notion of “women supporting women”?

I think it’s important. It’s something that we as women really need to lean into because, I mean, it’s such a man’s world. Men, whether anyone likes it or not, have always had the upper hand. Different societies have always favoured men more than women. It’s really important to be there for each other now. I know there’s this notion that “Oh, women don’t really support women.” But I don’t think it’s true. I feel like most of the opportunities I’ve been given came from women. I have such a strong mom. I’ve seen how she has uplifted other women, and I think that if we lean into our strengths more, there’s nothing we can’t do. I think it’s something to champion. I think it’s something to put forward and teach our girls as they grow up. Yeah, I’m a girl’s girl, and I think it’s important that we have each other’s backs.

What was your character’s biggest moment?

Ini: There’s something about Ramat’s essence, and you really see that play out. She was not who she looked like, and that was my favourite thing about her. She was almost like an oxymoron, which is what I love the most. There was something in particular that made her dig deep and really reflect on herself. It had something to do with a circle that she protected so much. And that kind of exploded, and it was a major shift in the show. I’m not going to give any spoilers, but I will just say she was more than she seemed, and you see that play out throughout the season. So watch out. *sips water*.

Do you and your character have anything in common?

Ini: My character is very different from who I am in real life. However, the one similarity is how passionate we are. Ramat was very passionate, and it often landed her in a bit of trouble, and that’s how I am. When I’m passionate about something, when I believe in something, I won’t back down no matter what.So, I was really able to draw from that similarity and strength.

What makes this character different from all the roles you’ve played before?

I think it’s just what she stood for. In terms of her look, she looked very different. She was just very different from what you expected. And I love that about her, and that’s what stuck out to me. I don’t know that I’ve ever played someone who seems so different. She has that surprise factor, which is different from every other thing I’ve played before.

What would you say was most challenging or memorable about playing this character?

One thing that was very memorable was just that I love shows that have to do with women. I’ve done one like this before, but this was different because it was about women and also very deep. So I had to really, really dig deep. And it’s funny, because when I got the script for Flawsome, I thought, “Oh my God, this is going to be difficult.” But no, it was about friends. But it was very, very deep. And, you know, there were many moments where I had to be vulnerable. So there are a lot of moments like that.

Catch Ramat in action in new episodes of “Flawsome,” dropping every Thursday, exclusively on Showmax.