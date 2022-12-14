David Oyelowo teams up with BBC for a limited series about “Biafra”

British-Nigerian actor and producer David Oyelowo is executive producing a limited series about Biafra in development with the BBC in collaboration with Argo Films and Fremantle.

He described the project as “one of his most treasured projects,” adding that it will be “satisfying his desire to see African stories told at the highest level.”

Although the project is still in the pipeline, the “Queen of Katwe” star in conversation with Deadline said:

My Nigerian heritage and desire to see African stories told at the highest level has led to Biafra being one of my most treasured projects. My parents married across the tabooed tribal lines of the Biafran conflict, and it shaped my life, much as it has done to millions of Nigerians. To be able to bring the amazing talents of director Ngozi Onwurah, who I first worked with on Shoot the Messenger, and writer, Bola Agbaje, who I’ve been seeking to work with for quite some time, makes this the definition of a passion project for me.

According to Deadline, the series will be set in the UK and Nigeria, with the story unfolding across two main timelines: the present day, and the 1967-70 Biafra War.

Ngozi Onwurah is co-developing and attached to direct the series, and Bola Agbaje is penning the script. Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo of Turnover Films and Christian Vesper of Fremantle are additional executive producers in addition to Johns and Oyelowo.