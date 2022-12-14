Connect with us

Movies & TV

David Oyelowo teams up with BBC for a limited series about “Biafra”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ini Dima-Okojie talks the relatability of Showmax's "Flawsome," her character’s essence & views on women's empowerment

Movies & TV Music News

Basketmouth Is The Latest Star To Cover TheWill Downtown Magazine

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Tems, Rihanna, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett & Viola Davis nominated for 2023 Golden Globe Awards

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family & filmmaking in new episode of "Rubbin’ Minds"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

These Nollywood Characters/TV Stars Gave Us A Lot to Talk About This Year

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Everybody Came Out For The Premiere of "Battle On Buka Street"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Bayanni & Liya in the latest episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living Movies & TV Music

Waje & Mercy Johnson Okojie discuss motherhood, music, relationship on Episode 3 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 3

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Chinaza Onuzo talks Working with Netflix for the First Time & Delivering the Young Adult Series "Far From Home"

Movies & TV

David Oyelowo teams up with BBC for a limited series about “Biafra”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

British-Nigerian actor and producer David Oyelowo is executive producing a limited series about Biafra in development with the BBC in collaboration with Argo Films and Fremantle.

He described the project as “one of his most treasured projects,” adding that it will be “satisfying his desire to see African stories told at the highest level.”

Although the project is still in the pipeline, the “Queen of Katwe” star in conversation with Deadline said:

My Nigerian heritage and desire to see African stories told at the highest level has led to Biafra being one of my most treasured projects. My parents married across the tabooed tribal lines of the Biafran conflict, and it shaped my life, much as it has done to millions of Nigerians. To be able to bring the amazing talents of director Ngozi Onwurah, who I first worked with on Shoot the Messenger, and writer, Bola Agbaje, who I’ve been seeking to work with for quite some time, makes this the definition of a passion project for me.

According to Deadline, the series will be set in the UK and Nigeria, with the story unfolding across two main timelines: the present day, and the 1967-70 Biafra War.

Ngozi Onwurah is co-developing and attached to direct the series, and Bola Agbaje is penning the script. Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo of Turnover Films and Christian Vesper of Fremantle are additional executive producers in addition to Johns and Oyelowo.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

It is Okay if Living is Your Biggest Win This Year

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?
css.php