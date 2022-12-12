These Nollywood Characters/TV Stars Gave Us A Lot to Talk About This Year

A plethora of Nollywood films came our way this year. We have those that made it to the big screen, streaming platforms, and the small screen. The characters, however, are always what holds the audience’s attention. All thanks to the scriptwriters and the actors that embody such characters and make everyone fall in love with them—or maybe hate them.

When it comes to iconic films, characters, and, more specifically, the actors who gave the character a human face, we all have favourites.

The majority of Nollywood films that debuted this year received rave reviews, and some even went on to become award-winning, highest-grossing, and chart-topping hits. We put together a list of some Nollywood characters and reality stars who provided plenty of fodder for discussion.

Check on it.