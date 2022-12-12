Connect with us

These Nollywood Characters/TV Stars Gave Us A Lot to Talk About This Year

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family & filmmaking in new episode of "Rubbin’ Minds"

Everybody Came Out For The Premiere of "Battle On Buka Street"

Watch Bayanni & Liya in the latest episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Waje & Mercy Johnson Okojie discuss motherhood, music, relationship on Episode 3 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 3

Chinaza Onuzo talks Working with Netflix for the First Time & Delivering the Young Adult Series "Far From Home"

And the 2022 E! People’s Choice Awards Winners Are… Lizzo, Serena Williams, Archetypes | See the Full List

Watch the Official Trailer for "Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper"

Bisola Aiyeola talks about her journey to stardom in new episode of #WithChude

Riches by Prime Video explores Black Excellence & Entrepreneurship

A plethora of Nollywood films came our way this year. We have those that made it to the big screen, streaming platforms, and the small screen. The characters, however, are always what holds the audience’s attention. All thanks to the scriptwriters and the actors that embody such characters and make everyone fall in love with them—or maybe hate them.

When it comes to iconic films, characters, and, more specifically, the actors who gave the character a human face, we all have favourites.

The majority of Nollywood films that debuted this year received rave reviews, and some even went on to become award-winning, highest-grossing, and chart-topping hits. We put together a list of some Nollywood characters and reality stars who provided plenty of fodder for discussion.

Check on it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

