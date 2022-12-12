Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships Sweet Spot

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family & filmmaking in new episode of "Rubbin’ Minds"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

These Nollywood Characters/TV Stars Gave Us A Lot to Talk About This Year

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Everybody Came Out For The Premiere of "Battle On Buka Street"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Bayanni & Liya in the latest episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living Movies & TV Music

Waje & Mercy Johnson Okojie discuss motherhood, music, relationship on Episode 3 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 3

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Chinaza Onuzo talks Working with Netflix for the First Time & Delivering the Young Adult Series "Far From Home"

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

And the 2022 E! People’s Choice Awards Winners Are… Lizzo, Serena Williams, Archetypes | See the Full List

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Trailer for "Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bisola Aiyeola talks about her journey to stardom in new episode of #WithChude

Movies & TV Promotions

Riches by Prime Video explores Black Excellence & Entrepreneurship

Movies & TV

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family & filmmaking in new episode of “Rubbin’ Minds”

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family, filmmaking, her big break, her success on the big screens of Nollywood and her foray into filmmaking on this episode of “Rubbin’ Minds” with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

On her husband being the best thing that has ever happened to her:

My husband is the best thing that has ever happened to me. He’s an actor. He has been in the Yoruba industry so I have always known him. He’s my senior colleague so I am always like, he’s too calm…

In real life, my husband is a prayer warrior. Whenever I go to Abeokuta, he is my friend. So we started getting close and close and that was just it. So we started dating. I didn’t even want anybody to know. I didn’t want anybody to know about it so we started dating. I just realized I was getting so fond of him. When he wants to go to work, I will just tell him, I want to come. So I will follow him and be in the room. Some other times, I will tell him that I want to sit down, and I don’t mind what anybody will say. From there I took him to my parents, and he took me to his parents and we had a little introduction. I got pregnant and we got married.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rubbin’ Minds (@rubbinmindstv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rubbin’ Minds (@rubbinmindstv)

Watch the full interview here.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: A Toast to the Simplicity of Life

Mike Hunder: Daily Practices to Help You Live a Better Life
css.php