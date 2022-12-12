Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family & filmmaking in new episode of “Rubbin’ Minds”

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family, filmmaking, her big break, her success on the big screens of Nollywood and her foray into filmmaking on this episode of “Rubbin’ Minds” with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

On her husband being the best thing that has ever happened to her:

My husband is the best thing that has ever happened to me. He’s an actor. He has been in the Yoruba industry so I have always known him. He’s my senior colleague so I am always like, he’s too calm…

In real life, my husband is a prayer warrior. Whenever I go to Abeokuta, he is my friend. So we started getting close and close and that was just it. So we started dating. I didn’t even want anybody to know. I didn’t want anybody to know about it so we started dating. I just realized I was getting so fond of him. When he wants to go to work, I will just tell him, I want to come. So I will follow him and be in the room. Some other times, I will tell him that I want to sit down, and I don’t mind what anybody will say. From there I took him to my parents, and he took me to his parents and we had a little introduction. I got pregnant and we got married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubbin’ Minds (@rubbinmindstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubbin’ Minds (@rubbinmindstv)

Watch the full interview here.