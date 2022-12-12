Everybody Came Out For The Premiere of “Battle On Buka Street”

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Last night, everyone from movie stars to TV actors, musical artists, and even fashion designers stepped out for the premiere of Funke Akindele Bello and Tobi Makinde‘s upcoming film, “Battle on Buka Street.”

The project features a star-studded cast, including Bimbo Ademoye, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Nkem Owoh, Sola Sobowale, Kevin Ikeduba, Mike Folarin, Regina Chukwu, Tina Mba, Tobi Makinde, and many more.

With that type of star power, it’s no wonder everyone made their way to the premiere for their first glimpse of the project. Check out everyone who attended below.

Battle on Buka Street” debuts in theatres on December 16.

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

A post shared by Moet Abebe (@moetabebe)

 

A post shared by NBS (@nkechi_blessing_sunday)

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Photo Credit: Insignaonline

