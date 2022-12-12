Connect with us

Brillsta releases New EP “One Life” + Visuals for Lead Single “Akuna”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Trap Records Entertainment presents a brand new project from its flagship artist, Brillsta, titled “One Life,” alongside crisp visuals for the lead single “Akuna.”

The 6-track EP sees Brillsta in a totally different aura and element, with a brand new demeanour and artistic precision that are evident in the songs on the project. Brillsta opens this body of work with the very catchy “Akuna,” talking about money and loyalty regarding his woman. The song also arrives with a new video and makes such a lovely project intro.

He moves on to “One Life,” an enjoyable groove with Brillsta basically telling you to live your life. “Moment” was followed by “Tonight” and “Jeje,” another sweet tune that encapsulates the importance of hustle and the success that comes with it.

Yes of Course” closes the curtains on a fascinating body of work by Brillsta, with a bonus track chipped in via a previously released single, “One Hundred.”

The “One Life” EP further proves Brillsta’s incredible talent and knack for new sounds with a project that totally defies musical physics. With the festivities kicking in, it comes at a perfect time, as there’s definitely a song for everyone on the “One Life” EP.

Listen to the EP below:

Stream here.

Watch the video below:

