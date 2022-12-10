FIFA World Cup: Morocco makes history as the first African country to reach the Semi Finals



All hail the Atlas Lions!

Morocco made history today in Qatar, becoming the first African nation to qualify for the Semis at the World Cup.

They beat Portugal 1 – 0 to book their slot in the tournament’s Top 4.

Youssef En-Nesyri gave Morocco the lead in the 42nd minute.

Youssef En-Nesyri: Rocketman 🚀🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/EHuCnFFqEf — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

In the semi-finals, the Atlas Lions will face the winner of the match between France and England.