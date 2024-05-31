Connect with us

Promotions TRAVEL

Discovering Morocco - BN's Collette & Motunde are set for an Adventure in the Kingdom of Light

Events News Promotions

Kids FM 101.7 Lagos Partners with Ikoyi Club for Junior Golf Event

Events Promotions

Oriflame Kicks Off 'Reach Your Happy Place' Campaign at Prestigious Director's Seminar

Events News Promotions

7 Spectacular Activities that Lit Up Indomie Fan Club's Children's Day

Promotions TRAVEL

Unveiling the Hidden Gems of Casablanca with Royal Air Maroc, Directly from Abuja

Inspired Promotions

The Tech-Savvy African Youth: Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa is set to Launch the Tech Scholarship Initiative

Promotions

Raise a Glass! D'USSÉ Cognac Celebrates New Partnership with Obi's House

Events Promotions

“Express Your Immaculate 2.0”: Hypo Bleach Shines at the 2024 AMVCA | Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions

Access Bank Hosts Exclusive Roundtable to Empower Women in the Event Industry

Events Living Promotions

Moniepoint: Celebrating Children and Promoting Financial Literacy in Low-Income Communities

Promotions

Discovering Morocco – BN’s Collette & Motunde are set for an Adventure in the Kingdom of Light

Published

10 mins ago

 on

Hey #BellaNaijarians!

Guess who will be visiting the enchanting Kingdom of Light, Morocco? It is #BellaNaija’s Collette & Motunde.

The Moroccan National Tourism has invited us to explore the mesmerizing cities of Casablanca, Tangier, Chefchaouen, and Marrakech. Known for their rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning architecture, these cities promise an unforgettable experience.

  • Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city, is famous for its unique blend of modern and traditional influences.
  • Tangier, a city with a rich blend of cultures and historical significance, is next on our list.
  • Chefchaouen, the Blue Pearl of Morocco, is known for its striking blue-washed buildings.
  • Marrakech, the Red City, promises an equally enchanting experience.

Want to know more about our adventure and not miss out on all the excitement, beauty, and luxury we are about to experience?

Stay connected with us on @Bellanaija, @coco.llette, and @motundeoflagos on Instagram.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Moroccan National Tourism

Related Topics:

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php