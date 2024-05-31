Oriflame Kicks Off ‘Reach Your Happy Place’ Campaign at Prestigious Director’s Seminar

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Nikola Baroli, MD Oriflame Nigeria, Adeyemi Onasanya, Oriflame Nigeria Top Leader; Anna Malmhake, Oriflame Global CEO and President; Subramanyam Gunda, Finance Manager, Oriflame Nigeria; Adesewa Okeyinka, Marketing Manager, Oriflame Nigeria and Oluseyi Abiri, Operations Manager, Oriflame Nigeria.

The glamourous Eko Hotels and Suites on Saturday May 25 hosted Oriflame Nigeria’s 2024 Director Seminar – an annual event for the Swedish cosmetics and wellness giant, rewarding its leaders for their hard work and achievements.

The gathering of professionals, stay-at-home mums, students, graduates drew people from Kano to Calabar, Akure to Warri, Benin, Abuja, Uyo and all major cities across the country. The Managing Director, Oriflame Nigeria, Nikola Baroli emphasized the company’s key promises to Nigerians – to make people look good, make money and have fun while at it.

Setting the stage for a glamorous event was special guest and Oriflame’s global CEO and president, Anna Malmhake who sauntered to the podium in her delectable traditional attire. Being her first visit to Nigeria, she was greeted by the ebullient audience who couldn’t wait to hear from her.

Anna would go on to commend the work of the Oriflame Nigeria team as well as the numerous brand partners who continue to ensure that the products are well distributed across the country, as evinced by the N2.3bn revenue from the sales of Wellosophy alone in the past one year.

She exited the podium with custom gifts presented to her by #1 Oriflame brand partner in Nigeria, Oladunni Clara Aderinboye. Thereafter, the CEO-challenge was born – by inviting family and friends to join Oriflame, the top 10 recruiters will each win a golden iPhone and the top 3 will also score a 30mins virtual session with the president.

The Marketing Manager of Oriflame Nigeria, Adesewa Okeyinka said the company has significantly bolstered the Nigerian economy by its contribution to the workforce with over 20,000 active brand partners.

This engagement means more to us than the monetary gains because it betters the life of brand partners and potential recruits so they can reach their happy place, Adesewa added.

Her unveiling of the Reach Your Happy Place thematic campaign was greeted with ecstatic screams from the teeming brand partners who, for the first time, were seeing their faces emblazoned on billboards and other campaign materials that will be used by Oriflame across the country during the course of the campaign.

She added that Oriflame is committed to the holistic well-being of its customers, encompassing physical, environmental, emotional, and financial health. Adesewa also stated the commitment of Oriflame in CSR engagements notably in its support of the SOS Children’s Village in Lagos over the last seven years and presented a 4M naira cheque to the charity’s representative, being their 2024 donation.

The Swedish beauty and wellness brand further went on to unveil external beauty products that will be in the Nigerian market from July. From body mists to alluring fragrances for men and women, Love Potion, Possess and other products were announced to a rapturous reception from the audience, by Irene Awa – products specialist, Oriflame Nigeria.

Joining Irene on stage was award winning fashion designer, Veekee James, who emphasized the need to not only boost one’s confidence by dressing stylishly, but further amplifying that style with an invisible outfit – a scent to match. She would go on to unveil the Oriflame All or Nothing Amplified perfume.

Seeing the hall draped in banners featuring various international destinations, it was no surprise that Oriflame further recognized over 60 top brand partners with all expenses paid trips to Rome later this year while simultaneously launching the next destination, which will see its 2025 Gold conference in the city of Lisbon in Portugal.

The event climaxed with the gala dinner where high ranking brand partners were recognized and awarded with cash gifts ranging from N400k to the highest achiever – a Diamond partner recognition with a cash award of 2million naira.


