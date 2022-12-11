The Nigeria-Britain Association’s Gala to Celebrate the relationship between Nigeria & Britain

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) has held its annual cocktail reception in honour of its President, Abimbola Okoya. The event themed ‘Building Legacies’ through the BIG I.D.E.A – an acronym for Inclusivity, Diversity, Empowerment and Agility, provided the opportunity to share the vision, goals and accomplishments of the Association in the year under review with partners and friends of the Association.

The Presidential Cocktail, which was held at the British Council on December 3rd, 2022, was organised in partnership with NEM Insurance, Scib Nigeria and Company, Leventis Foundation, British American Tobacco, Eleganza Group, Nobleserve Capital Management, Edge Plus Capital, Abelinis, Nigerian Bottling Company and Jack Daniels. Also supporting the event were the British Council Lagos, Octave Consulting and Smart Brands.

Setting the tone for the occasion with her address titled ‘Nigeria-Britain Association as a Prime Promoter of Friendship for Common Good,’ President of the N-BA, Abimbola Okoya, enunciated the key objectives of the Association, noting that the big I.D.E.A. has served as the bedrock and strategic direction on which all the Association’s events and activities would be anchored. She mentioned that Association had also been collaborating with some organisations to support and empower the youth through Common Good initiatives while promising to continue to do more in the coming months.

Also speaking at the event, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones OBE, commended the efforts of the Association in fostering the friendship between Nigeria and Britain.

In his closing remarks, the Vice Patron of the Association, Olabintan Famutimi, while emphasising the strategic role the vision of the Association played in promoting partnerships and collaborations between Nigeria, Britain and other countries of the Commonwealth when it was founded, thanked the N-BA President for her vision and leadership of the Association thus far.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion were:

The Vice president of the Association and Country Director of the British Council, Lucy Pearson,

The Founder and Chairman of Eleganza Group, Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya CON,

The Managing Director/CEO of Eleganza Group; Dr Folashade Okoya,

Sir Olu Okeowo; Founder and Chairman Gibraltar Construction Nigeria

Chief Gbenga Obasa,

Dr Tajudeen Okoya,

Past Presidents of the N-BA; Funmi Onabolu and Tunde Arogunmati, as well as members and friends of the Association.

The N-BA is a non-profit making trust comprising corporate and individual members drawn from the business, professional and social communities of Nigeria and Britain who work together to seek the common good, bring mutual benefit to all members and also encourage closer working cooperation between the two countries.

Here are more pictures from the event:

