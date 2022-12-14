Remember the song “Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni,” which went viral? TG Omori has directed a music video for it

Austine Emmanuel, aka Austine De Bull, the crooner of “Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni,” has released a new video for his viral hit. The culturally colourful video, directed by TG Omori, pays homage to the artist’s Ogoni culture.

TG Omori, also known as Boy Director, the amazing director with the visuals of our favourite music hits on his CV, tweeted in October that he would love to meet the artist and shoot a video for the song. Now, the music video is here.

Austine De Bull, a gospel musician from the Ogoni part of Rivers State, was relatively unknown to Nigerians until the video of his debut song, “Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni,” went viral on social media in October. Women in traditional Ogoni attire danced in a circle in the viral video, while Austine De Bull sang the now-trending Nigerian slang “Shey You De Whine Me Ni” while interspersing it with his native Kana language of Ogoni land.

Watch the video below: