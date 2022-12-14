Connect with us

Music

CaZe returns with new single titled “Two Nights”

Music

Remember the song "Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni," which went viral? TG Omori has directed a music video for it

Music

Bella Shmurda drops Music Video for “Ase”

BN TV Music

Watch Tomi Thomas' Rockstar Performance of "Hurricane" from "The Hopeless Romantic" EP

Music

Teni drops Music Video for “Maitama”

Movies & TV Music News

Basketmouth Is The Latest Star To Cover TheWill Downtown Magazine

BN TV Music

“I don’t want to be known for controversies. I want my name to inspire people” - Bella Shmurda says on “Tea with Tay”

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Tems, Rihanna, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett & Viola Davis nominated for 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Events Music News Promotions

Dababy to Headline Wonder X Concert Alongside Naira Marley & Zinolesky | December 18th

Music Scoop

Brillsta releases New EP "One Life" + Visuals for Lead Single "Akuna"

Music

CaZe returns with new single titled “Two Nights”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising Nigerian music sensation, Habeeb Opeyemi Kazeem, widely known as CaZe, is back to close off the year with a melodious Afro-pop single titled “Two Nights.”

This track showcases CaZe’s musical and lyrical prowess with his effortless synergy on the DJ Megi-assisted production.

CaZe speaks about his journey as an artist and asserts that as the “Indomitable Kings of Africa” and “IKA Gang” boss, he is consistently motivated and pushing for greatness with his unique craft.

”Two Nights” is a testament to his relentless hustle and success in the entertainment and music industries.

Stream and download “Two Nights” here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

It is Okay if Living is Your Biggest Win This Year

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?
css.php