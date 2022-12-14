CaZe returns with new single titled “Two Nights”

Fast-rising Nigerian music sensation, Habeeb Opeyemi Kazeem, widely known as CaZe, is back to close off the year with a melodious Afro-pop single titled “Two Nights.”

This track showcases CaZe’s musical and lyrical prowess with his effortless synergy on the DJ Megi-assisted production.

CaZe speaks about his journey as an artist and asserts that as the “Indomitable Kings of Africa” and “IKA Gang” boss, he is consistently motivated and pushing for greatness with his unique craft.

”Two Nights” is a testament to his relentless hustle and success in the entertainment and music industries.

Stream and download “Two Nights” here.