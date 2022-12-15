See some of the interesting replies to Director Diji’s Question: “What was the incident that made you stop your talking stage with someone?”

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The term “talking stage” refers to the entire process of getting to know someone who has asked you out or who has romantic interests in you.

Director Diji  asked people on Twitter to share incidents that made them end a talking stage with someone. Some responses were hilarious. and even silly; some were mind-boggling, and some, even you as a reader, would bolt right out of that talking stage.

Please see some of the responses below.

What’s wrong with coming from Plateau?

 

 

Jamiu. Jamiu Bond 😂

Poor Jimmy 😩

Run o!!!

 

Okay, this cannot end just here. Share your experience with us. We want to know the incident that made you end a talking stage.

