Frodd Proposed To Girlfriend Chioma With A Dazzling Diamond

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Frodd and his girlfriend, Chioma, will soon be husband and wife!

Frodd and Chioma are newly engaged, and the engagement ring is a sight to see. The BBNaija star announced the news on Instagram, reintroducing the lady in his life as the future Mrs. Okoye. Standing beside him with her ring finger on full display, Chioma displays her dazzling pear-shaped engagement ring.

Check out the sweet moment below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

