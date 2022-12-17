Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

It's a Sweet Treat this Weekend With all The Goodies From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Frodd Proposed To Girlfriend Chioma With A Dazzling Diamond

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

12 Celebrity Couples That Kept Us Smiling All Through 2022

Beauty Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Beauty Queen Unoaku Anyadike Served 7 Exquisite Bridal Looks For Her Wedding | #UnAdulterated

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Meets Nature in Deborah and Sam’s Country-Themed Pre-wedding Shoot

Scoop Sweet Spot

JMK is now a Barrister & Solicitor of The Supreme Court of Nigeria!

Sweet Spot Weddings

One Conversation Was all It Took! Enjoy Tolulope & Brenon's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Scoop Sweet Spot

Cuppy Goes Instagram Official With Ryan Taylor ❤️

Scoop Sweet Spot

Keke Palmer Has a Bun in the Oven!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Feel The Bliss Of Love In Uche & Stephen's White Wedding Video

Sweet Spot

It’s a Sweet Treat this Weekend With all The Goodies From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s the weekend and who doesn’t love a great time of relaxation? Now, talking about relaxing, we have compiled something really exciting for you to make your weekend worthwhile.

It’s fun, and packed with so much love! It’s all the goodies we had on the  BellaNaija Weddings zone all week. It is a sweet rush of weddings, amazing love stories, pre-wedding shoots, inspos and thrilling wedding videos. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

It’s a Yoruba-Edo Fusion With Folakemi and Edosa’s Traditional Engagement!

Folakemi & Edosa are Legally Hitched! Take in the Beauty of their Civil Wedding

A Work Place Love Story! See How Blessing & Olatoye Came To Be

Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Titilope & Folusho are Sailing to Forever!

Love Had Beautiful Plans For Chi Who Met Ugo At a Party

10 Blissful Years After, Dami & Bobby’s Love Still Stays Evergreen!

Show up Radiant in Red on Your Edo Trad With This Beauty Look

Want to Go Soft and Sophisticated on Your Big Day? This Beauty Look is For You

Bring Extra Panache to Your Yoruba Trad With This Beauty Look!

A Simple Bride-to-be That Loves to Slay? This Yoruba Beauty Look is For You!

This is the Bridal Reveal Video You Didn’t Know You Needed

Lights, Flowers, Wedding! You’ll By Stunned by this Dreamy Decor

See the Beauty of Love Through the Lens of This Ghanaian-Indian Couple

This Lovely Bride and Her Girls Pulled of This Smooth Transition Video!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php