Connect with us

Weddings

It's Happy Ever After for Titilope and Folusho Who Met Through A Mutual Friend!

Sweet Spot Weddings

It's a Sweet Treat this Weekend With all The Goodies From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Blessing & Olatoye Found Love at Work and Now, It's Happy Ever After!

Weddings

Love Found Adeola & Abimbola on Instagram! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

Every Bride has a Chance to Stand Out in the Alyne FW’23 Collection By Rita Vinieris

Beauty Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Beauty Queen Unoaku Anyadike Served 7 Exquisite Bridal Looks For Her Wedding | #UnAdulterated

Weddings

Romade & Prodige Met at School Tutorials and are Now on to Happy Ever After!

Weddings

With Love From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here's Your Starter Pack to an Amazing Weekend!

Weddings

Anita & Edward's Perfect Fairytale Started With an Instagram DM - Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Meets Nature in Deborah and Sam’s Country-Themed Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

It’s Happy Ever After for Titilope and Folusho Who Met Through A Mutual Friend!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Today as always, we are about the beautiful thing called love and, we get to see it through the lens of Titilope and Folusho.

For these sweethearts, a mutual friend was instrumental to their “happy ever after”. It began when a friend told Titilope that Folusho’s intentions of getting to meet her. They got to exchange contacts and bonded over phone calls and eventually had their first date. After playing a little hard to get, Titilope finally said yes to the love of her life. Today we are gushing over their lovely pre-wedding photos on the beach and all the coolness it brings. They make such a beautiful couple and you will get a soothing feeling from their pre-wedding photos

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below.

How we met
By the bride, Titilope:

It all started in January 2020 when a mutual friend called me to say a gentleman was interested in meeting me. So, I did a little stalking and decided to get on a call with him. The first thing I noticed was his calmness and great sense of humour. Six weeks later, we met up in New Jersey and went bowling.

He won three of the four games but still managed to remain cool about it ( leave it to me and I would be bragging). After some “shakara” and serious prayer sessions a few weeks later, I agreed to be his girlfriend. Since I said my first yes, it was only a matter of time till we said yes to forever.

Credits

Bride@deenah_lawal
Photography@tosinjoshweddings
Makeup@lollysparkles
Planner@indigocrystalconcept

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddingsplanning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php