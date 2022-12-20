Another Reason to Love Nancy Isime is this House She Gifted Her Parents

Nigerian actress, model, and media personality Nancy Isime celebrated her 31st birthday by gifting her parents a tastefully furnished house.

The “Blood Sisters” star shared the amazing news on her Instagram page. The actress added that gifting the house to her parents was her way of showing gratitude to her dad for “letting his 17-year-old daughter leave home daily to chase her dreams of becoming a fully independent woman.”

Nancy Isime revealed in her Instagram post that it’s been a project she’s been working on for years. She also used the opportunity to encourage her young followers.

“I have prayed, envisioned, and manifested this day into reality, and I couldn’t be more grateful to God. I have deliberated posting this for a bit, but I happen to be followed by many young girls/persons who can relate to my story so much and are probably in a stage in their lives where they’re wondering if all the hustle will pay off. Listen to me, it will. Not overnight, but it will.”

