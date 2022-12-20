Adeola ‘Diiadem’ Adeyemi bravely opens up about surviving domestic violence & finding her mum in a new interview #WithChude

In this episode of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo sits down with the founder of Beauty by AD, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi.

Diiadem, as she is popularly known, speaks with Chude in this deeply emotional interview about how she survived domestic violence from her ex-husband, her long search for her mom, her early struggles in life with her sister in Ibadan, her daughter, and her incredible journey so far.

Watch:

</Head over to <a href="https://vimeo.com/ondemand/withchude" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>watch.withchude.com</a> and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.comhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4eXrmKyiNs </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Head over to watch.withchude.com and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com