Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Adeola ‘Diiadem’ Adeyemi bravely opens up about surviving domestic violence & finding her mum in a new interview #WithChude

BN TV Music

Catch Davido’s performance at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

BN TV

#BBNaija’s Daniella & Bryann team up on this hilarious episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show“

BN TV Music

New Video: Kizz Daniel - Cough

BN TV Music

Ruger drops music video for "Asiwaju"

BN TV

Don’t Miss this Hilarious Episode of Accelerate TV's “Guess The Beat” with Kemz Mama & The Korexx

BN TV Music

Oxlade & Camila Cabello share video for the remix of “Ku Lo Sa” | Watch

BN TV Music

New Video: Ckay - By Now

BN TV Living

Aproko Doctor joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in episode 4 of “Mercy’s Menu”

BN TV Music

Osi Suave has a new show “The Sauce With Osi” | Watch episodes 1 & 2

BN TV

Adeola ‘Diiadem’ Adeyemi bravely opens up about surviving domestic violence & finding her mum in a new interview #WithChude

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In this episode of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo sits down with the founder of Beauty by AD, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi.

Diiadem, as she is popularly known, speaks with Chude in this deeply emotional interview about how she survived domestic violence from her ex-husband, her long search for her mom, her early struggles in life with her sister in Ibadan, her daughter, and her incredible journey so far.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Head over to watch.withchude.com and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: The Six Types of Certificate of Occupancy You Should Know About

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle December 2022 Edition

Mfonobong Inyang: Electioneering and Violations of Human Rights in Nigeria

#BN2022Epilogues: E is Sure 2023 Would be the Year She’d Live Life & Enjoy The Ride

My House Hunting Experience As a Single Pringle
css.php