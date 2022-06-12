Scoop
#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up With The Trendy Stories on BellaNaija This Week
Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in June 2022.
Temi Otedola Is Making An Elegant Appearance in the Visuals for Mr Eazi’s “Legalize” | See Exclusive BTS Photos
LeBron James’ Swoon-worthy Appreciation Post to Wifey Savannah as He Officially Becomes a Billionaire
Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Improve your Life By Making Little Changes Every Day
A Psychotherapist’s 5 Tips to Protect Yourself from the Effects of Constant Sad News
Stan Nze Bags ‘Best African Actor’ at the 2022 Septimius Awards
Lilibet is the Spitting Image of Her Parents Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
“I’m going to get better”: Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Facial Paralysis From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Blood Sisters Stars Cover this Week’s Edition of ThisDay Style
An art show in Senegal aims to link Africa’s lost history with the present
Imoleayo Adeyeri: Rainbow Baby – Getting Pregnant After a Loss
Temitope Olowoniyan, Lilian Afegbai & Toyin Lawani Nailed the Geek Chic Theme for the Premiere of “The Order Of Things”