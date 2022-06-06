Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Temitope Olowoniyan, Lilian Afegbai & Toyin Lawani Nailed the Geek Chic Theme for the Premiere of "The Order Of Things"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

The White Wedding Gist - Watch the Second Part of Stan & Blessing Nze's Vlog

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Revisit The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Mercy Eke in this New Episode of "Tea with Tay"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Accelerate TV's “Just Friends"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Akah Nnani Looks Absolutely Dapper on Accelerate TV's 'The Cover'

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Shots On Shots... Watch Maxee & Dan Dizzy drink through this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Angel vs Maria: A Recap of What Went Down on Episode Two of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Fashion Moments from Episode Two of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

This Trailer for Diane Russet's Film "Mo x Mel" Will Have You Excited for the Premiere

Movies & TV

Temitope Olowoniyan, Lilian Afegbai & Toyin Lawani Nailed the Geek Chic Theme for the Premiere of “The Order Of Things”

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Nollywood stars and entertainment personalities gathered yesterday night at Filmhouse in Lekki, Lagos, to celebrate the premiere of Dr SID‘s directorial debut “The Order Of Things.” Timini Egbuson, Temitope Olowoniyan, Obi Maduegbuna, Toyin Lawani, Lilian Afegbai, Deyemi Okanlawon, Sophie Alakija, Sandra Okunzuwa, and a few BBNaija stars were among those who graced the red carpet in their best interpretation of the premiere’s theme, ‘Geek Chic.’

The Romantic Comedy follows an introverted video game creator who embarks on a crazy and challenging search for a wife with the assistance of his little brother. Fast-rising actor Obi Maduegbuna stars as Demi, alongside Timini Egbuson, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Lateef Adedimeji, Demola Adedoyin, Charles Inojie, Tope Olowoniyan, and Lillian Afegbai.

The film will be released in cinemas on June 10th.

See the looks from the premiere below:

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Temitope Olowoniyan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temitope Olowoniyan (@topeolowoniyan)

Toyin Lawani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Obi Maduegbuna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Obi Maduegbuna (@obimaduegbuna)

Sandra Okunzuwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandra Okunzuwa (@sandraokunzuwa)

Dr SID

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

Deyemi Okanlawon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Guilty of Job Hopping?

Food Blogger Yasmine Fofana wants Africa to be the Go-To for Foodies

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Improve your Life By Making Little Changes Every Day

Dear Parents, Can We Stop Bleaching Our Children’s Skins?

Mike Hunder: Avoid These Mistakes If You Want to Succeed in the Pig Farming Business
css.php