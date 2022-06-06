Temitope Olowoniyan, Lilian Afegbai & Toyin Lawani Nailed the Geek Chic Theme for the Premiere of “The Order Of Things”

Nollywood stars and entertainment personalities gathered yesterday night at Filmhouse in Lekki, Lagos, to celebrate the premiere of Dr SID‘s directorial debut “The Order Of Things.” Timini Egbuson, Temitope Olowoniyan, Obi Maduegbuna, Toyin Lawani, Lilian Afegbai, Deyemi Okanlawon, Sophie Alakija, Sandra Okunzuwa, and a few BBNaija stars were among those who graced the red carpet in their best interpretation of the premiere’s theme, ‘Geek Chic.’

The Romantic Comedy follows an introverted video game creator who embarks on a crazy and challenging search for a wife with the assistance of his little brother. Fast-rising actor Obi Maduegbuna stars as Demi, alongside Timini Egbuson, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Lateef Adedimeji, Demola Adedoyin, Charles Inojie, Tope Olowoniyan, and Lillian Afegbai.

The film will be released in cinemas on June 10th.

See the looks from the premiere below:

Lilian Afegbai

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Temitope Olowoniyan

A post shared by Temitope Olowoniyan (@topeolowoniyan)

Toyin Lawani

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Obi Maduegbuna

A post shared by Obi Maduegbuna (@obimaduegbuna)

Sandra Okunzuwa

A post shared by Sandra Okunzuwa (@sandraokunzuwa)

Dr SID

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

Deyemi Okanlawon