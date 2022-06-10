Connect with us

Music Scoop

Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Facial Paralysis From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Mr Eazi Propose to Temi Otedola in Music Video for “Legalize”

Music

New Music: Orezi - Kiss Me

Features Music

Adedamola Adedayo: With "Jah Eli Jah", Cobhams Has Decided Against the Businesslike Models of His Previous Records

Music

New Music: Gyakie - Something

Music

New Video: Simi - Naked Wire

Music

New Video: Judikay - Mudiana

Music

New Music: Ladipoe - Big Energy

Music

New Music: Mr Eazi - Legalize

Music

New Video: Jay Money feat. Lyra - Kiddwaya

Music

Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Facial Paralysis From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is asking his millions of followers for prayers as he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can cause facial paralysis.

The singer posted the news on Instagram just a few days after having to cancel some tour dates because of health issues. He pointed out that the right side of his face couldn’t move because he could only smile and blink on the left side.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

In the nearly three-minute video, he said, “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear—my facial nerves—and has caused by face to have paralysis. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.”

We’re wishing Justin Bieber a speedy recovery.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Oghogho Osayimwen: Have You Activated the Japa Dream?

Adedamola Adedayo: With “Jah Eli Jah”, Cobhams Has Decided Against the Businesslike Models of His Previous Records

Join the 1K4Sickle Campaign to Help DonateNG Raise 2 Million Naira For Sickle Cell Warriors

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Win People’s Trust

Jessica Ireju: The Unusual Things I Am Grateful For in My Twenties
css.php