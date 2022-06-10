Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Facial Paralysis From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is asking his millions of followers for prayers as he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can cause facial paralysis.

The singer posted the news on Instagram just a few days after having to cancel some tour dates because of health issues. He pointed out that the right side of his face couldn’t move because he could only smile and blink on the left side.

In the nearly three-minute video, he said, “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear—my facial nerves—and has caused by face to have paralysis. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.”

We’re wishing Justin Bieber a speedy recovery.