EmmaRose Explain their Separation in Episode 6 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

5 hours ago

In episode 6 of the BBNaija ‘Shine Ye Eye’ reunion show, Liquorose and Emmanuel explain how their relationship came crashing down after they left Biggie’s House.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu began the episode by showing the housemates a clip of Emmanuel and Angel in what seemed to be a flirty moment.

Angel justified her behaviour in response to the video by claiming that she did not feel there was anything serious between the two.

JMK and Saskay both confirmed that Emmanuel made flirtatious comments, but according to JMK it wasn’t a big deal for her.

Liquorose and Emmanuel, who were formerly dating, finally got to share their views. For Emmanuel, the split or separation began with Liquorose’s behaviour after a lunch date with Saskay.

Then she told her side of the story, saying she saw Emmanuel with a girl in his room, in a compromising position, during one of their sponsored visits to Dubai.

Watch the recap below:

