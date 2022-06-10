EmmaRose Explain their Separation in Episode 6 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

In episode 6 of the BBNaija ‘Shine Ye Eye’ reunion show, Liquorose and Emmanuel explain how their relationship came crashing down after they left Biggie’s House.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu began the episode by showing the housemates a clip of Emmanuel and Angel in what seemed to be a flirty moment.

Angel justified her behaviour in response to the video by claiming that she did not feel there was anything serious between the two.

Liquorose says Emmanuel told her “I’m in love with you,” precisely on the 5th of October #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 9, 2022

Liquorose on why she went on and off about her relationship with Emmanuel #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye pic.twitter.com/NIAZwQw5kA — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 9, 2022

JMK and Saskay both confirmed that Emmanuel made flirtatious comments, but according to JMK it wasn’t a big deal for her.

Liquorose explains that when she first started liking Emmanuel, she tried to hold her feelings. “I didn’t want to fall in love in the house.” She says Angel told her that he flirts with her, she was kind of jealous. #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 9, 2022

Emmanuel on why people felt she was more into the relationship than he was #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye pic.twitter.com/NGxOncOnGR — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 9, 2022

He says he held back a bit because he didn’t want to hurt her, knowing her story and all. He didn’t want to lose sight of the reason why he was in the house #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 9, 2022

According to Liquorose she invited him to her birthday but he didn’t show up #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 9, 2022

Liquorose and Emmanuel, who were formerly dating, finally got to share their views. For Emmanuel, the split or separation began with Liquorose’s behaviour after a lunch date with Saskay.

Then she told her side of the story, saying she saw Emmanuel with a girl in his room, in a compromising position, during one of their sponsored visits to Dubai.