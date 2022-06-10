Efa Iwara & Dare Olaitan Join Michael and Murewa to Discuss Dating in the Workplace in this episode of “Menism”

Where do you draw the line when it comes to work, money and romance? What do you do when a casual work relationship gets complicated? Like complicated so much that it starts to take a toll on the job. Yeah, you may have been caught up in this web before or know someone who’s probably facing the music right now.

In this episode, the hosts of “Menism“, Michael and Murewa are joined by actor Efa Iwara and movie director Dare Olaitan to talk about this and more. You’re going to love this one.

Watch: