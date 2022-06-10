Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Efa Iwara & Dare Olaitan Join Michael and Murewa to Discuss Dating in the Workplace in this episode of "Menism"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Catch Osas Ighodaro in the Season Finale of the "OffAir Show" with Gbemi & Toolz

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch Pamilerin & Pexxie in this New Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV

"Your intuition never lies" - Watch Toke Makinwa's New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet's Film "Mo & Mel" Is Here | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Trailer for Dare Olaitan's Horror Film "Ile Owo (House of Money)"

BN TV Music

Here’s Your Front Seat View of Naira Marley’s Virtual Concert on NPR’s Tiny Desk

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Love Dynamics: A Recap of Episode 5 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

BN TV

Learn How to Make Quick & Easy Ewa Agoyin From The Kitchen Muse

BN TV

Calling all Busy Moms! Here are 3 Tips on Keeping it Together from Sisi Yemmie | WATCH

BN TV

Efa Iwara & Dare Olaitan Join Michael and Murewa to Discuss Dating in the Workplace in this episode of “Menism”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Where do you draw the line when it comes to work, money and romance? What do you do when a casual work relationship gets complicated? Like complicated so much that it starts to take a toll on the job. Yeah, you may have been caught up in this web before or know someone who’s probably facing the music right now.

In this episode, the hosts of “Menism“, Michael and Murewa are joined by actor Efa Iwara and movie director Dare Olaitan to talk about this and more. You’re going to love this one.

Watch:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: With “Jah Eli Jah”, Cobhams Has Decided Against the Businesslike Models of His Previous Records

Join the 1K4Sickle Campaign to Help DonateNG Raise 2 Million Naira For Sickle Cell Warriors

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Win People’s Trust

Jessica Ireju: The Unusual Things I Am Grateful For in My Twenties

Imoleayo Adeyeri: Rainbow Baby – Getting Pregnant After a Loss
css.php