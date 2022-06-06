Connect with us

Living

A Psychotherapist’s 5 Tips to Protect Yourself from the Effects of Constant Sad News

Features Living Scoop

Food Blogger Yasmine Fofana wants Africa to be the Go-To for Foodies

BN TV Living

Chef Lola’s Shakshouka Recipe is Definitely Worth Trying

BN TV Living

A Super Yummy Recipe for Egusi Soup, Courtesy of Ify's Kitchen

BN TV Living

Watch a New Episode of Sisi Yemmie's 'Sisi Weekly' Vlog

BN TV Living Scoop

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman explore the value of alone time as parents on the "Due Parenting Podcast"

BN TV Living

How The Kitchen Muse makes Ojojo (Water-Yam Fritters)

BN TV Living

This Dimma Umeh Travel Vlog Will Make You Fall Head Over Heels With Cappadocia

BN TV Living

Add Sisi Yemmie's Turkey & Plantain Peppersoup Recipe to Your Weekend Menu

BN TV Living

This Yummy Nigerian Salad Recipe Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen Will Have You Hooked!

Living

A Psychotherapist’s 5 Tips to Protect Yourself from the Effects of Constant Sad News

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s been one sad news after the other in Nigeria in the last few days and these can have adverse effects on our mental health if we continue to consume them.

In this short Twitter thread, psychotherapist Dedoyin Ajayi shared some tips to keep you grounded during these times. She wrote:

Refrain From Unnecessary Arguments About the Country:
A lot of people are going through the worst level of frustration and anger beyond their wildest imaginations and they’re looking for someone to make their scapegoat. Don’t be that scapegoat.

If You’re Not Mentally Up to it, Don’t Encourage Conversations About the State of insecurity:
Aimlessly talking about it would only heighten your anxiety and trigger feelings of hopelessness and you already have enough things to worry about. Preserve your energy.

For This Week At Least, Mute Words Like “Gunmen”, “Bandits”, “Fulani Herdsmen”, “Bloody” etc.
It’s also okay to mute accounts that are constantly talking about the heightened distress in the country as well as those who post gory videos. Save yourself from vicarious trauma.

Check On Your Loved Ones:
Don’t get so immersed with the current political clime that you lose touch with reality. Stay in touch with those close to your heart. It’s a tragic thing to say; but nothing is assured anymore. So please reach out to them.

Now More Than Ever, Reduce Your Screen Time:
Fight the compulsion to stay online 24/7, scrolling through one bad news after another.
Take lots of walks, drink lots of water, make silent plans, and don’t stop hoping. May you live long enough to tell a different story.

See the thread below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Guilty of Job Hopping?

Food Blogger Yasmine Fofana wants Africa to be the Go-To for Foodies

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Improve your Life By Making Little Changes Every Day

Dear Parents, Can We Stop Bleaching Our Children’s Skins?

Mike Hunder: Avoid These Mistakes If You Want to Succeed in the Pig Farming Business
css.php