Temi Otedola Is Making An Elegant Appearance in the Visuals for Mr Eazi’s “Legalize” | See Exclusive BTS Photos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We are loving the love between Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi.

For the first time, the actress is starring in a music video for her fiance in the single, “Legalize.” The couple got engaged on the set of the said video, and we have the exclusive B.T.S footage from that day.

The single which is off his forthcoming will be released on June 10, 2022. “The Wait is Over!! #Album Coming, I present to you all the art piece for my 1st single Titled #Legalize in collaboration with @aureilbessan out Friday 10th June,” Mr Eazi captioned the post showing the art piece for the single on his official Instagram page.

See the photos below:

