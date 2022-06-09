BN TV
The Love Dynamics: A Recap of Episode 5 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show
The romance in the house might not have blossomed into more, but Michael and Jackie B are still great friends while Yousef and Sammie reminisce on what could have been with Angel.
Here’s a recap of what happened in episode 5
We’re watching a clip of Micheal and Peace’s moments in the house. #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Michael says his relationship with Peace in the house was just vibes. Peace also agrees to this.
Peace says she was flirtatious with every guy in the house, but it was just vibes. #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Jackie B says she kinda felt betrayed that she didn’t know about it in time. Remember when Ebuka said “Michael has found Peace…”#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Michael and Jackie B are great friends. Were you rooting for them? #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Angel and Yousef… 👀#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Angel says she wasn’t playing with him, and she genuinely liked him. “I enjoyed it for what it was.”
Here’s what Yousef had to say: #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye pic.twitter.com/S80LKYfno2
Now it’s Sammie and Angel #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Omo! These housemates were pure cruise 🤣#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
“Her game was actually getting to me… I liked her. I didn’t want to own up to it in the show. Unfortunately we weren’t just compatible” – Sammie on his relationship with Angel in the house#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
“The fight was a defining moment for me” – Angel #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye pic.twitter.com/5HUPj7o3kF
We are still on this truth or dare issue. Chai! #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Who heard what Liquorose said about Dubai?
Well, we will get the full gist tomorrow.
Goodnight #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Watch the video below: