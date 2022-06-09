The Love Dynamics: A Recap of Episode 5 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

The romance in the house might not have blossomed into more, but Michael and Jackie B are still great friends while Yousef and Sammie reminisce on what could have been with Angel.

Here’s a recap of what happened in episode 5

Michael says his relationship with Peace in the house was just vibes. Peace also agrees to this. Peace says she was flirtatious with every guy in the house, but it was just vibes. #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 8, 2022

Jackie B says she kinda felt betrayed that she didn’t know about it in time. Remember when Ebuka said “Michael has found Peace…”#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 8, 2022

Michael and Jackie B are great friends. Were you rooting for them? #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 8, 2022

Angel says she wasn’t playing with him, and she genuinely liked him. “I enjoyed it for what it was.” Here’s what Yousef had to say: #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye pic.twitter.com/S80LKYfno2 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 8, 2022

“Her game was actually getting to me… I liked her. I didn’t want to own up to it in the show. Unfortunately we weren’t just compatible” – Sammie on his relationship with Angel in the house#BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 8, 2022

Who heard what Liquorose said about Dubai? Well, we will get the full gist tomorrow. Goodnight #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 8, 2022

