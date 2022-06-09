Here’s Your Front Seat View of Naira Marley’s Virtual Concert on NPR’s Tiny Desk

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

British-Nigerian pop star Naira Marley opens his set on NPR’s Tiny Desk with a smile and softly says “Marlians,” then, the first song kicks right in with a bouncy dance beat that just might get you dancing, wherever you are.

The first song, “Ayewada,” means “where is the time and space” and has an English language line: “They are calling you thief / You are dancing wit de goat.”

Marley is one of the greatest and most celebrated artists performing and producing in the Afrobeat scene today. He just released his debut album, “God’s Timing’s the Best,” on his label. All songs performed here are from that new record, except the third song, “Soapy, ” which is a hit single from 2019.

His Marlian Records label has been producing and developing many rising Afropop stars, including Zinoleesky, a singer, songwriter and performer who performs on his own and is featured here on the last two songs of this set. Keep an eye out for him as he is sure to be another big name in the Afrobeat world.

Watch his performance below:

