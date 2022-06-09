Connect with us

Watch the Trailer for Dare Olaitan's Horror Film "Ile Owo (House of Money)"

Diane Russet's Film "Mo & Mel" Is Here | Watch

Here’s Your Front Seat View of Naira Marley’s Virtual Concert on NPR’s Tiny Desk

The Love Dynamics: A Recap of Episode 5 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Learn How to Make Quick & Easy Ewa Agoyin From The Kitchen Muse

Calling all Busy Moms! Here are 3 Tips on Keeping it Together from Sisi Yemmie | WATCH

Take Your Baked Beans to Another Level with Sisi Yemmie's Recipe

Highlights from Episode 4 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Precious Gaza & Dr Akinsete Join FK & Jollz to discuss the Realities of Living with SCD on ISWIS Podcast

Ayra Starr gives a lively performance of her new single "ASE” on COLORSxStudios

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dare Olaitan has released the official trailer for his latest horror film, “Ile Owo (House of Money),” which will be released in theatres on June 24.

Starring Efa Iwara, Bisola Aiyeola, Sophie Alakija, Immaculata Oko Kasum, Tina Mba, Mofe Duncan, Taymesan Emmanuel, and Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’ Adeaga-Ilori, the horror, thriller, and romantic film, follows the story of Busola, who has forever been unlucky with love. She is pressured by society and her parents to tie the knot as a means to lift her family out of poverty. She finally meets Tunji-the perfect man. At first, Busola struggles to understand why a billionaire would choose to marry her, but after she accepts his proposal of marriage, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead her to a truth she could never have imagined.

“It’s about inequality which in a way almost my films are about but this time we approach it with the genre conventions of horror, thriller and romance. safe to say your boy spazzed. AGAIN. See you soon and remember. Love is worth dying for and everything has a price,” wrote Olaitan on Instagram.

Watch the trailer:

