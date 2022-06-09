Fashion Moments from Episode 5 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

The fifth episode of the BBNaijaShineYaEye reunion show was spicier than ever. While the drama unfolds with each episode, we cannot overlook the fashion statements made by the housemates.

Statement gowns dominated the day this time, from Liquorose‘s magnificent spiky white dress from Xtra Brides Lagos to Saskay who looked lovely in a ruffled off-shoulder gown.

Check out all the must-see fashion from last night:

