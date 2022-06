Bahd Guys Entertainment head honcho, Falz has finally released his new album titled “Bahd,” which serves as his 6th, and it consists of 12 impressive songs.

“Bahd” is a direct follow-up to the critically acclaimed “Moral Instruction” released in 2019. Guest appearances on the album include the likes of Timaya, Chike, BNXN (fka Buju), Tiwa Savage, Boy Spyce, and a few others.

