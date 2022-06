Afropop singer and songwriter Jay Money has released the video for his new track “Kiddwaya,” featuring Lyra.

He puts out the song under the G Classic Music label, which he and his brother own. The video, directed by Gorilla Boy and Plugged by Ligali Alaba for MMLT, was shot in Lagos and features professional dancing that matches the Amapiano tone of the track.

Watch the video below: