New Music: Mr Eazi – Legalize

Global music superstar and business visionary Mr Eazi shares “Legalize,” the first single from his forthcoming debut album, and one of his most personal tracks to date.

See BTS photos from the music video.

Produced by an international team of Michael Brun (Haiti/USA), E Kelly (Nigeria) and Nonso Amadi (Nigeria/Canada), “Legalize” and its accompanying video celebrates Eazi’s love for his fiancée, the Nigerian actress Temi Otedola.

The couple got engaged in April when Mr Eazi proposed while shooting the video in Venice, Italy. That city’s famously romantic canals, bridges and architectural gems form the backdrop of the luxe “Legalize” video, directed by Italy’s Federico Mazzarisi.

