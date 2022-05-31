Listen to Naira Marley’s Debut Album “God’s Timing’s the Best” on BN

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Naira Marley‘s debut album, “God’s Timing’s the Best,” is out now and has 14 tracks.

Mayorkun, Zinoleesky, Jada Kingdom, Lil Kesh, Mohbad, Busiswa, and others are among his featured artists in this project. The album also includes previously released singles including the Busiswa-assisted “Coming,” “First Time In America,” “Kojossese,” and the Zinoleesky-featuring “O’dun.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naira Marley (@nairamarley)

Listen to the track below:

Stream the album on other digital platforms here.

