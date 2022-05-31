Listen to Naira Marley’s Debut Album “God’s Timing’s the Best” on BN

Naira Marley‘s debut album, “God’s Timing’s the Best,” is out now and has 14 tracks.

Mayorkun, Zinoleesky, Jada Kingdom, Lil Kesh, Mohbad, Busiswa, and others are among his featured artists in this project. The album also includes previously released singles including the Busiswa-assisted “Coming,” “First Time In America,” “Kojossese,” and the Zinoleesky-featuring “O’dun.”

