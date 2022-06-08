Learn How to Make Quick & Easy Ewa Agoyin From The Kitchen Muse

Connect with us

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Ewa Agoyin is a Nigerian delicacy common to indigenes of the Western parts of the country. The meal is a combination of mashed beans and a special sauce. This meal is often enjoyed with plantain or bread. The best part? It is also quite easy to prepare.

You would need these ingredients:

400g dried tatashe,
2 medium-sized onions,
Thumb size ginger,
2 cups of palm oil,
1 Tsp stock powder,
1 Tsp crayfish powder,
Pinch of salt

Watch the full video on the preparation here:

