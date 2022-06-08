Learn How to Make Quick & Easy Ewa Agoyin From The Kitchen Muse

Ewa Agoyin is a Nigerian delicacy common to indigenes of the Western parts of the country. The meal is a combination of mashed beans and a special sauce. This meal is often enjoyed with plantain or bread. The best part? It is also quite easy to prepare.

You would need these ingredients:

400g dried tatashe,

2 medium-sized onions,

Thumb size ginger,

2 cups of palm oil,

1 Tsp stock powder,

1 Tsp crayfish powder,

Pinch of salt

Watch the full video on the preparation here: