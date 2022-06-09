Check Out All the Gorgeous Looks From the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion |Episode 5

If you think the fashion moments of the Big Brother Naija’s season 6 reunion can’t get any better, think again. Episode 5 is here, and we are here for the LEWKS!

This time statement dresses ruled the day, from Roseline Afije’s (Liquorose) gorgeous spiky white dress from Xtra Brides Lagos to Tsakute Ladi Jonah, aka Saskay looking stunning in a ruffled off-shoulder dress. Check out all the must-see fashion from last night in the gallery below.

Tsakute Ladi Jonah (Saskay)

Makeup: @glowwithlilian

Hair: @hairbybube_

Roseline Afije (Liquorose)

Styling: @medlinboss

Outfit: @xtrabrideslagos

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Hair: @yinkzsignature

Shot: @_mandelazz

Nini Singh

Designer: @khavhia_woman

Styling: @officialswazzi

Makeup: @sodis_glamor

Hair: @olamidestouch

Photography: @snapp_code

Jackie Lureino Bent (Jackie B)

Styling: @thejackiebent

Assistant: @qute_tosyn

Hair: @hair_byjennysglow

Makeup: @adeogemua

Hair: @tinavalty

Photography: @batelstudioz

Tega Dominic

Dress: @trishocouture

Styling: @rhodaebun

Makeup: @phabulousmakeupartistry

Angel Smith

Arinola O

Jay Paul

