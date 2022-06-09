Style
Check Out All the Gorgeous Looks From the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion |Episode 5
If you think the fashion moments of the Big Brother Naija’s season 6 reunion can’t get any better, think again. Episode 5 is here, and we are here for the LEWKS!
This time statement dresses ruled the day, from Roseline Afije’s (Liquorose) gorgeous spiky white dress from Xtra Brides Lagos to Tsakute Ladi Jonah, aka Saskay looking stunning in a ruffled off-shoulder dress. Check out all the must-see fashion from last night in the gallery below.
Tsakute Ladi Jonah (Saskay)
Makeup: @glowwithlilian
Hair: @hairbybube_
Roseline Afije (Liquorose)
Styling: @medlinboss
Outfit: @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @yinkzsignature
Shot: @_mandelazz
Nini Singh
Designer: @khavhia_woman
Styling: @officialswazzi
Makeup: @sodis_glamor
Hair: @olamidestouch
Photography: @snapp_code
Jackie Lureino Bent (Jackie B)
Styling: @thejackiebent
Assistant: @qute_tosyn
Hair: @hair_byjennysglow
Makeup: @adeogemua
Hair: @tinavalty
Photography: @batelstudioz
Tega Dominic
Dress: @trishocouture
Styling: @rhodaebun
Makeup: @phabulousmakeupartistry
Angel Smith
Angel #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye pic.twitter.com/w6lugdnNsa
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 8, 2022
Dress: @somobysomo
Mua: @nomey_jmakeovers
Hair: @abbeymattheworks
Earings: @fabjewels_official
Shoes: @lady_dehl_shoes
Photo: @photokulture
Arinola O
Hair: @laposhair
Photo: @batelstudioz
Yerins Abraham
Outfit: @morafa_official
Stylist: @k.in.g_black
Accessories: @itskgold
Jay Paul
Styling: @rhodaebun
🕶 by JP x @shop.neen
