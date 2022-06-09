Connect with us

Style

Check Out All the Gorgeous Looks From the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion |Episode 5

Style

Check out the 9 Kenyan Fashion Influencers on the Rise

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Fashion Moments from Episode 5 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Style

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 127

Style

Adebayo Oke-Lawal's Amsterdam #OOTDs Proves He's A Certified Street Style Star

Style

Orange is the Colour of the Moment, See the 5 Ways You Can Style It!

Style

Tiwa Savage's “Water and Garri” Tour is Filled with Statement-Making LEWKS!

Style

Looking for Everyday Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Akin Faminu's Dope Week in Style

Style

Adekunle Gold looked his Best Yet in this Ozwald Boateng Suit

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Fashion Moments from Episode Two of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Style

Check Out All the Gorgeous Looks From the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion |Episode 5

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If you think the fashion moments of the Big Brother Naija’s season 6 reunion can’t get any better, think again. Episode 5 is here, and we are here for the LEWKS!

This time statement dresses ruled the day, from Roseline Afije’s (Liquorose) gorgeous spiky white dress from Xtra Brides Lagos to Tsakute Ladi Jonah, aka Saskay looking stunning in a ruffled off-shoulder dress. Check out all the must-see fashion from last night in the gallery below.

Tsakute Ladi Jonah (Saskay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

Makeup: @glowwithlilian
Hair: @hairbybube_

Roseline Afije (Liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Styling: @medlinboss
Outfit: @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @yinkzsignature
Shot: @_mandelazz

Nini Singh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Designer: @khavhia_woman
Styling: @officialswazzi
Makeup: @sodis_glamor
Hair: @olamidestouch
Photography: @snapp_code

Jackie Lureino Bent (Jackie B)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Lureino Bent (@thejackiebent)

Styling: @thejackiebent
Assistant: @qute_tosyn
Hair: @hair_byjennysglow
Makeup: @adeogemua
Hair: @tinavalty
Photography: @batelstudioz

Tega Dominic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tega Dominic (@its_tegadominic)

Dress: @trishocouture
Styling: @rhodaebun
Makeup: @phabulousmakeupartistry

Angel Smith

Styling: @mz_florashaw
Dress: @somobysomo
Mua: @nomey_jmakeovers
Hair: @abbeymattheworks
Earings: @fabjewels_official
Shoes: @lady_dehl_shoes
Photo: @photokulture

Arinola O

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arin (@thearinolao)

Fit: custom @nolablackng
Hair: @laposhair
Photo: @batelstudioz

Yerins Abraham

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yerins Abraham (@yerinsabraham)

Photography: @yom_studios
Outfit: ⁣ @morafa_official
Stylist: @k.in.g_black
Accessories: @itskgold

Jay Paul

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SON OF EPHRAIM (@jaypaulmrflamez)

Outfit: @rogue_ng
Styling: @rhodaebun
🕶 by JP x @shop.neen

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Jessica Ireju: The Unusual Things I Am Grateful For in My Twenties

Imoleayo Adeyeri: Rainbow Baby – Getting Pregnant After a Loss

Comet Nwosu: What It Means to Truly Respect People

Kehinde Egbanubi: Is Life Keeping You Hidden?

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Guilty of Job Hopping?
css.php