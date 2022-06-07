Connect with us

Lilibet is the Spitting Image of Her Parents Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Published

5 hours ago

 on

MISAN HARRIMAN/DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a heartwarming first photo of their daughter, Lilibet, who just clocked one. The resemblance is so obvious.

In the photo taken by a family friend Misan Harriman, Lilibet is dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, smiling at a birthday picnic hosted by the couple at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Harriman later shared a black and white snap on Twitter of Meghan holding Lilibet alongside the words: “It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around.”

