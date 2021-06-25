BBC News has a New Report on the Child Abductions Taking Place in Northern Nigeria

In recent times, child abductions have become rampant in many parts of the country, especially in the north, with Kidnappers demanding millions for a child’s life and people left to wonder what the updates of these happenings are. Hence the timeliness in BBC News‘ new report on child abductions taking place in the Northern parts of Nigeria.

According to BBC News, “Kidnappers have seized more than 1,000 students and staff from schools in a series of raids across northern Nigeria since December.

“The wave of abductions has devastating consequences for the country, which already has the highest number of children out of education anywhere in the world. The authorities don’t want parents to pay for their children’s release.”

Watch conversations with the correspondent, Mayeni Jones:

CREDITS:

Producer: Naomi Scherbel-Ball

Editor: Amanda Gunn

Camera: Ayo Bello