Ify’s Kitchen has an Upgraded Native Jollof Rice Recipe You’ll Love

In this video, Ify of Ify’s Kitchen is sharing with you her upgraded native jollof rice recipe. She says it is so good, it may become your family’s favourite in no time. It is made with palm oil, scent leaf (effirin), lots of meat, fish and everything good that a well-cooked pot of native jollof rice should have.

Recreate and serve my upgraded native jollof rice at your next party and watch everyone come to ask you of the secret recipe…hahahahaha…of course, you must refer them to my channel to watch it. This is the best native jollof rice recipe on the internet today and I say it with my full chest.

INGREDIENTS

3 large red onions

5 large red bell pepper/Tatashe

7 shombo /Cayenne pepper

7 ata rodo/scotch bonnet

3 cups of basmati rice

2 -3 cups of Meat stock

Water

12 Effirin leaves

3 Smoked Hake fish

1 heaped tablespoon Iru

½ cup ground crayfish

Salt to taste

seasoning cubes/powder to taste

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon Cameroon pepper

½ teaspoon dried thyme

3-4 cups bite-size cooked meat/cow leg/offals

11/2 cups palm oil

Watch the video below: