Ify's Kitchen has an Upgraded Native Jollof Rice Recipe You'll Love

BBC News has a New Report on the Child Abductions Taking Place in Northern Nigeria

Mayowa Is Chinasa Anukam's Date in Episode 3 of “Is This Seat Taken”

Mama Kidjoe Gets a Warning from Crooked Face in Episode 8 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

Catch Timi Dakolo & Prolifik Plsoo on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Mufu & George are at it again in Episode 4 of "My Name is A-Zed" Season 2

Episode 1 of Ndani TV’s Web Series "Rumour Has It" Season 3 is Here!

Fela Kuti's Song "Let's Start" Features in the Trailer for Netflix's "The Harder They Fall"

Do Women Look Good to Impress Men? Timini Egbuson & TaymiB join the Debate on "Toke Moments"

Everything Gbemi & Toolz wants you to know about Sexual Health & Pleasure on the "OffAir Show"

Ify’s Kitchen has an Upgraded Native Jollof Rice Recipe You’ll Love

Published

10 hours ago

 on

In this video, Ify of Ify’s Kitchen is sharing with you her upgraded native jollof rice recipe. She says it is so good, it may become your family’s favourite in no time. It is made with palm oil, scent leaf (effirin), lots of meat, fish and everything good that a well-cooked pot of native jollof rice should have.

Recreate and serve my upgraded native jollof rice at your next party and watch everyone come to ask you of the secret recipe…hahahahaha…of course, you must refer them to my channel to watch it. This is the best native jollof rice recipe on the internet today and I say it with my full chest.

INGREDIENTS

3 large red onions
5 large red bell pepper/Tatashe
7 shombo /Cayenne pepper
7 ata rodo/scotch bonnet
3 cups of basmati rice
2 -3 cups of Meat stock
Water
12 Effirin leaves
3 Smoked Hake fish
1 heaped tablespoon Iru
½ cup ground crayfish
Salt to taste
seasoning cubes/powder to taste
1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
1 teaspoon Cameroon pepper
½ teaspoon dried thyme
3-4 cups bite-size cooked meat/cow leg/offals
11/2 cups palm oil

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

