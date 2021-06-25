Connect with us

Mayowa Is Chinasa Anukam’s Date in Episode 3 of “Is This Seat Taken”

Published

10 hours ago

 on

If you thought there was ‘gbas gbos’ in the Falz episode, you’re not ready for this one featuring Chinasa Anukam‘s “number one OPP”, Mayowa.

This episode of “Is This Seat Taken” is absolutely pure cruise and Chinasa says she has to give Mayowa his props for the crackhead energy he contributed to that. “How dare he think he can defeat an Igbo queen sha? Some of you even fell for it based on trailer. SMH 😂😂”

This one also comes with a fun drinking game —drink every time Mayowa says Nigerian women— because “the episode will be a lot more fun that way”.

Enjoy!

