Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Mama Kidjoe Gets a Warning from Crooked Face in Episode 8 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

BN TV News

BBC News has a New Report on the Child Abductions Taking Place in Northern Nigeria

BN TV

Ify's Kitchen has an Upgraded Native Jollof Rice Recipe You'll Love

BN TV

Mayowa Is Chinasa Anukam's Date in Episode 3 of “Is This Seat Taken”

BN TV

Catch Timi Dakolo & Prolifik Plsoo on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Mufu & George are at it again in Episode 4 of "My Name is A-Zed" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 1 of Ndani TV’s Web Series "Rumour Has It" Season 3 is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

Fela Kuti's Song "Let's Start" Features in the Trailer for Netflix's "The Harder They Fall"

BN TV

Do Women Look Good to Impress Men? Timini Egbuson & TaymiB join the Debate on "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Everything Gbemi & Toolz wants you to know about Sexual Health & Pleasure on the "OffAir Show"

BN TV

Mama Kidjoe Gets a Warning from Crooked Face in Episode 8 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Mama Kidjoe finds out Angelica’s plan and gets a warning from Crooked Face in episode 8 (A Long Lost Patron) of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive“.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Michael Nwah: Are Nigerians Experiencing Resilience Fatigue?

#BNCreativesCorner: TJ Benson is a Man of Many Talents

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?
Advertisement
css.php