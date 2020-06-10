Christie Brown’s SS 2020 Collection Is Making Fantasy Dressing a Reality

Ghanaian brand Christie Brown delivered an incredible virtual experience for her latest collection and now you can see all the pieces from the just launched ss20 collection!

Trust us you’re going to want every single piece. Though we are still mostly working from home – best believe we are saving up these outfits for when we can head out! We couldn’t be more excited for all the dress up possibilities ahead of us. Think luxe dresses, lush embroidered pieces, and out of this world tailoring. Don’t call it a come back! Christie Brown is back and they’re better than ever! Check out the full collection below.

Find out more on their website.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!