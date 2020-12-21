FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory – These Major Tips from Aisha Ayensu of Christie Brown (Ghana) are all you Need to Stay Afloat amidst Difficulties in Business

Connect with us

The #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign has taught us amongst all, Starting a business is a huge commitment. 

As there would be challenges and difficulties Involved, these Major tips from Aisha Ayensu of @ChristieBrowngh (Ghana) would help you stay afloat.

  1. Seek Opportunities: Be ready to try new things and spread your wings
  2. Experience the power of the digital space: There are social media tools like Facebook, Instagram, etc that will help you create the exposure you need
  3. Scale mindfully: Be ready to Learn lessons and use them to get better

Watch this video and Make the best out of your Business/brand

 

 

