Career
#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory – These Major Tips from Aisha Ayensu of Christie Brown (Ghana) are all you Need to Stay Afloat amidst Difficulties in Business
The #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory Campaign has taught us amongst all, Starting a business is a huge commitment.
As there would be challenges and difficulties Involved, these Major tips from Aisha Ayensu of @ChristieBrowngh (Ghana) would help you stay afloat.
- Seek Opportunities: Be ready to try new things and spread your wings
- Experience the power of the digital space: There are social media tools like Facebook, Instagram, etc that will help you create the exposure you need
- Scale mindfully: Be ready to Learn lessons and use them to get better
Watch this video and Make the best out of your Business/brand
View this post on Instagram