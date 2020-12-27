FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory – Create the Right Target Audience & get Effective Business Feedback with these Tips from Ameyaw Kissi Debrah



One major part of owning a business and succeeding at it is how strong your reach is, i.e, how you are able to create the visibility your brand/business needs, and most of all, your ability to sustain it while you expand and grow.

Ameyaw Kissi Debrah of Ameyaw Debrah Media (Ghana) will be sharing 3 major tips on how this can be successfully achieved.

Here, he talks about how you can leverage social media as a suitable platform to build your brand.

Also, he shares how to get effective feedback, manage orders, and have a specific and the right target audience for your business

Find out more in this video

