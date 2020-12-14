FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Aisha Ayensu, CEO Christie Brown (Ghana) – A Brand that Celebrates African Heritage through its Unique Designs

There are so many spectacular success stories of early-stage startups growing to be exceptional companies, following the right steps, and these are the stories the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory campaign is telling.

It tells that you can make the best of your little business beginnings to achieve a great feat.

In the past few weeks, we have learned from entrepreneurs who have achieved this, and they shared their success stories to encourage entrepreneurs alike.

Here’s a quick recap on previous entries you may have missed out on.

One entrepreneur we will be looking at today is Aisha Ayensu, founder and CEO of luxury fashion brand, Christie Brown from Ghana.

Aisha built her brand out of love for her African heritage, and through unique designs and aesthetics has seen it grow to a global player.

A graduate of Psychology, Aisha knew she wanted more, and this led her to carve a path for herself through her passion: fashion. To start, she took advantage of her savings and most importantly, built on the good relationships she’d nurtured (friends & family), and through this she was able to kick off her first fashion show.

Though nerve-racking, she knew it was the right time and gave it all she could.

One of her biggest challenges was participating in the Arise Africa Fashion Week as a growing brand. Still, she learned to let go of the discomforts and learn through every process. Through this, she earned her first award as the Emerging Designer of the year.



This huge recognition propelled Christie Brown to the world and through Facebook, Christie Brown gained visibility and reach.

Christie Brown expanded and the need arose to have a team. With this came another huge opportunity: she was selected to partake as a designer for Beyonce’s Miss Carter tour.

Though impromptu, she put together her team (far and wide), and through just WhatsApp, every stage of the project was executed.



Find out how Aisha was able to handle letting go of half her team to adapt to the COVID-19 rules, find business opportunities amidst the pandemic by providing face masks, and how she was able to successfully host a virtual run-way show, a first of its kind, to over 30,000 viewers.

Watch HERE