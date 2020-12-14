New Music: Zinny – “I No Kill Person”

Connect with us

Music

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Following the successful release of her recent single “Second Chance“, singer-songwriter Zinny has served up a new song titled “I No Kill Person“, a reminder to enjoy life while they can.

Written by Funkcleff alongside Zinny. “I no Kill Person” accompanied by an engaging lyric video carries listeners along with its catchy lyrics and response. Across her formative singles and Ep “Two sides” Zinny has written songs about love, courage, girl power, and social prejudice; topics which she focuses more on her upcoming debut album.

Listen to the song below:

Download

Watch the lyric video below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

