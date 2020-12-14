Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun teases Forthcoming EP “Eledumare”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, Pastor, lead singer and first daughter of late Bimbo Odukoya and Taiwo Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church is set to debut her first body of work titled “Eledumare” in 2021.

She shared a teaser on her official page with the caption,

Coming Soon: Eledumare!
I will be releasing My first ever E.P in the new year. Wanted to give you guys a teaser trailer. I hope you love it as much as I do. I have so many more songs to share with you all.
Over the last four years, I have recorded and recorded and recorded. So there are some so many songs, and I know I will share them with you all soon.
”First enjoy the ”Eledumare EP teaser.”
*Please listen with your 👂phones if you can

Watch the teaser below:

