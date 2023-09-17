Jimmy Odukoya Announced as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church

Connect with us

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has taken the reins as the new senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church. This announcement was made during the Sunday service held at the church’s headquarters in Lagos on September 17.

Pastor Rotimi Okpaise revealed that the late Taiwo Odukoya had already shared his succession plans with the Board of Trustees before his passing. The Board, in unanimous agreement, elected Jimmy as the new senior pastor and also bestowed upon him the role of board chairperson.

Stepping into his father’s formidable shoes, Pastor Jimmy is poised to lead the congregation with the same passion and dedication. This comes after the poignant passing of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya in August, leaving a void that Jimmy is determined to fill.

Pastor Jimmy will be joined by none other than Associate Pastor and Sister, Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun.

