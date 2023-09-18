Aruna Quadri Wins 2nd Consecutive ITTF African Championship Title



Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has won his second consecutive title in the men’s singles of the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Championship.

The 35-year-old world number 18 overwhelmed Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh in four straight sets to defend his title on Sunday in Tunis, Tunisia.

Aruna had defeated his fellow countryman Omotayo Olajide 4-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-9, 11-2) to set up a clash with the Egyptians in the finals.

Last year, Quadri overcame a slow start in two sets to triumph over Omar Assar to claim his second ITTF crown.

Earlier, the duo of 47-year-old Funke Oshonaike and rising star Fatimo Bello won gold in the women’s doubles event.

Funke Oshonaike came out of retirement for the women’s doubles and partnered with Fatimo Bello as they defeated Cameroon’s Sarah Hanffou and Egypt’s Marwa Alhodaby 3-2 in a highly competitive final on Saturday.

The Nigerian contingent won two gold medals at the 2023 ITTF African Championship.

See highlights below:

Photo Credit: ITTF-Africa