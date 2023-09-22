Adebola Williams Selected for Future Leaders Invitation Programme by the French Government

Media entrepreneur and investor Adebola Williams, has been selected by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs to participate in the esteemed Future Leaders Invitation Programme (PIPA) set to unfold in Paris, France. The week-long program, orchestrated and overseen by the Strategy, Analysis and Policy Planning Centre of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs since 1989, provides an exclusive platform for future leaders in politics and civil society. This carefully curated week allows for high-level dialogues and engagements with distinguished figures from the French government and corporate sphere, specifically pertaining to their respective projects and endeavours.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Adebola Williams stated, “I am honoured to be chosen for this distinctive leaders program. The personalised approach, as opposed to a larger group initiative, allows for more strategic discussions, potential partnerships, and meaningful outcomes. It provides a chance to connect one-on-one with influential figures who are making a significant impact in their communities, including elected representatives, political leaders, senior civil servants, representatives from the economic sector, and members of civil society. This aims to deepen the relationship and impact between Nigeria and France.”

He added, “I eagerly anticipate becoming part of the esteemed alumni network, connecting with other notable personalities selected from around the world to engage in this specially curated program.”

Participants in the PIPA Programme are outstanding global leaders aged 25 to 45, already spearheading major nationally impactful initiatives. Since its inception in 1989, a total of 2,000 individuals from 159 different countries have participated in the program over 34 years. Past participants include Theresa May, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to United States President Joe Biden; and Ben Rhodes, speechwriter and Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama.

Adebola Williams serves as the Chairman of AW Network and is the Founder of RED | For Africa, the largest portfolio of youth-focused media brands on the continent, encompassing Red Media Africa, Statecraft Inc., The Future Awards Africa, and Y!/YNaija.com. He is a trailblazer at the crossroads of media, democracy, and social change, garnering recognition from Forbes and CNN for his instrumental role in electing a trifecta of Presidents in Africa.